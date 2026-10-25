The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has stepped into the crisis over the postponed clash between Al-Nassr and the UAE's Al-Wasl, after the Asian Football Confederation called off the fixture scheduled for tomorrow, Monday evening, in the third round of the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite for the 2026-2027 season.

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In an official statement, the Saudi federation laid out the preparations that preceded the postponement decision. It confirmed that everything needed to welcome the Al-Wasl delegation and stage the match on time had been sorted, in coordination with Al-Nassr and the relevant authorities.

The Saudi federation reveals the behind-the-scenes preparations for the match

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in its statement: "The Saudi Arabian Football Federation, in coordination with Al-Nassr club and the relevant authorities, worked to complete all the procedures and arrangements necessary to receive the delegation of Al-Wasl club, including issuing flight permits, providing all organisational and logistical requirements, and notifying the Asian Football Confederation of this through official correspondence."

Next matches ALN AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 ALW

According to the statement, the federation also coordinated with the UAE Football Association and Al-Wasl, telling them the arrangements were complete and the delegation would be welcomed, all part of the plan to hold the fixture at the time previously set.

The arrival of the referees and the match commissioner in Riyadh

The federation pointed out that the match commissioner and the refereeing crew assigned to the game had already landed in Riyadh, ready to take charge. For the Saudis, that proved the hosting arrangements were in place.

To close its statement, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation stressed its full backing for Al-Nassr and every Saudi club competing abroad. It confirmed its readiness to offer all forms of support in any legal procedures the clubs may pursue to protect their rights.

The statement follows the postponement decision. All eyes now turn to the coming days for a new date for Al-Nassr against Al-Wasl, and the club's response to the Asian ruling.