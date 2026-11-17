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The list of teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the 2026-2027 UEFA Nations League is now complete. The group stage has settled the identities of the eight sides who will continue their campaigns in the tournament, with the winners and runners-up from each League A group going through. Attention now turns to next Friday's draw, which will set up eagerly awaited meetings between Europe's leading national teams.

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Europe's leading national teams have served up a fierce contest in this edition. Germany, France, England and Portugal topped their groups, while Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway went through in second place. That splits the qualifiers into two tiers ahead of the draw.

France won Group 1 with 13 points, one clear of second-placed Belgium. Italy finished third on 10 points and Turkey propped up the table without a point.

Germany claimed top spot in Group 2 on 11 points, edging out the Netherlands on head-to-head record after the Dutch finished runners-up on the same tally. Greece also reached 11 points but had to settle for third. Serbia finished bottom without a point.

Group 3 went down to the final matchday. England eventually clinched top spot on 15 points, pipping Spain on goal difference after the two finished level. Croatia were third on 6 points and the Czech Republic came last without a point.

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Portugal topped Group 4 with 15 points , while Norway grabbed the second qualifying spot on 9 points, finishing ahead of third-placed Denmark on the same tally. Wales were fourth on 3 points.

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That leaves France, Germany, England and Portugal as the four group winners, with Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway going through as runners-up. These eight will fight it out for places in the semi-finals.

Group winners get the advantage in the quarter-final draw. Each will face a runner-up from another group, and teams who met in the group stage will be kept apart. The runners-up host the first legs, with the group winners at home for the return.

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Attention now shifts to Nyon in Switzerland, where the quarter-final draw takes place on Friday 20 November. It will settle the four ties that decide who reaches the final four, and blockbuster meetings between the continent's heavyweights are firmly on the cards.

With France, Spain, England, Germany, Portugal, the Netherlands and Belgium all in the mix, the draw could easily throw up a heavyweight clash or two. Former champions of the competition might find themselves up against sides looking to write a new chapter in their history.

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The quarter-finals will be played over two legs between 25 and 30 March 2027. The four winners advance to the semi-finals, which form part of the tournament's finals between 9 and 13 June 2027.