Fierce criticism of new KNVB measure: 'Simply an abuse of power!'

Justice and Security Minister David van Weel announced last week that football matches will be abandoned immediately and definitively when supporters throw or fire fireworks onto the pitch or towards other stands. In his column inDe TelegraafValentijn Driessen writes that this encourages abuse of power.

"The example of collective punishment has been adopted by Minister Van Weel, mayors with professional clubs in their municipality, the Public Prosecution Service, the police and the KNVB," writes Driessen. "The outrage over this ultimate collective punishment is shared across the supporter base. And with reason. This seemingly decisive measure goes too far," believes the critical journalist.

Driessen has little time for sending 50,000 football supporters home from the Johan Cruyff ArenA or De Kuip. "The collective punishment is in no way proportionate to the offence committed. It is incomprehensible that the initiators have come up with such a disproportionate measure."

"Because the KNVB and clubs have been backed into a corner, it is simply abuse of power by the authorities. Because this idiotic signal has nothing to do with law and justice."

He believes professional clubs must join forces, stand up for their decent supporters and challenge the tightened KNVB protocol. "This degree of injustice cannot be defended. Why is an obvious proportionate punishment being ignored and hardly applied by the local triangle: the mayor, chief public prosecutor and police chief?" wonders the Westlander.

Nor does Driessen understand why the KNVB do not simply have the relevant section emptied. "The argument that this could be abused by random supporters does not hold up. Because this also applies to the tightened protocol of immediate abandonment, regardless of who is responsible for throwing or firing fireworks."

The 63-year-old columnist also finds it striking that, in their step-by-step plan for punishments, the responsible parties disregard the possibility of emptying a section. He also suggests points deductions for the club whose supporters are responsible for the abandonment of Eredivisie matches.