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FIFA has announced the list of candidates for the post of president in the election to be held in Morocco in March 2027.

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Nominations for the FIFA presidential election closed yesterday, Wednesday 18 November.

Gianni Infantino wants another term as FIFA president. He now knows he must see off two rivals to keep his job.

The Swiss faces growing opposition and will have to take on Japan's Kohzo Tashima, as well as the UEFA-backed French candidate, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo.

In an official statement issued today, Thursday, FIFA confirmed the names of the three candidates in the race.

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FIFA explained that after the FIFA Council called the election on 29 April 2026, its general secretariat received the following nominations from member associations. The vote will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, on 18 March 2027.

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Listed alphabetically by surname, the candidates are: Philippe Diallo, Gianni Infantino and Kohzo Tashima.

Under FIFA's governance regulations, the nominations have gone to the Electoral Committee, which will review them and rule on each candidate's eligibility.

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Member associations will learn which candidates have been accepted by 18 February 2027, in line with the FIFA Statutes and the election timetable.

UEFA set the presidential race alight

Infantino had looked set to be re-elected unopposed. Then things changed quickly, as UEFA decided to put forward a candidate to challenge the incumbent, who has faced widespread criticism since last summer's World Cup.

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The European national associations represented on UEFA's Executive Committee and the FIFA Council announced their unanimous backing for Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, in the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 2027.

According to an official statement on UEFA's website, they took that position at a meeting chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin. The associations formally invited Diallo to stand and pledged him their full support.

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Diallo brings wide experience from across the game. He previously led the organisation representing French professional football clubs, sat on the board of the French Professional Football League and worked within FIFA's dispute resolution bodies.

He became president of the French Football Federation before joining the UEFA Executive Committee in 2023.

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Citing serious concerns about the direction FIFA is taking, the European national associations called for renewed unity and greater trust across the global football community.

They insisted FIFA must make developing the game in every region of the world its top priority, while upholding the highest standards of governance and working closely with member associations, confederations and all football stakeholders.