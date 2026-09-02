Fierce attack: La Liga says the Premier League is a loser and is destroying football!

La Liga has launched a sharp attack on the English Premier League, accusing its clubs of relying on an economic model "based on losses" that is fuelling unprecedented inflation across the transfer market. Premier League clubs widened the spending gap with the rest of Europe's leagues during the summer window.

Transfer figures tell the story. La Liga clubs spent around 748 million euros this summer, against nearly 4 billion euros by Premier League clubs, a gulf that lays bare the difference in economic model between the two competitions.

Javier Gómez, the chief executive general manager of La Liga, put it bluntly in statements to the newspaper "El Mundo": "The Spanish model relies on academies, whereas the Premier League model is based on losses."

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"If the English league's revenues are double those of La Liga or the Bundesliga, then it is logical for it to spend around 1.5 billion euros, but it spends close to 4 billion," he added. "This money does not come from revenues, but from the owners, and this is a model permanently based on losses that creates inflation across the entire football sector."

Gómez insisted the gap is no longer confined to the big clubs. The seven biggest-spending clubs in the world this summer all came from the Premier League, with Real Madrid eighth and Barcelona tenth. Even Ipswich Town, newly promoted to the English top flight, spent nearly 200 million euros, a figure most Spanish clubs would struggle to reach.

La Liga officials stressed that the financial control rules the league has applied for years exist to safeguard clubs' financial sustainability. English spending bankrolled by owners' money, they argue, drives up player prices and damages the transfer market across Europe's various leagues.

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