Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns haven't contacted Fielies, but it's time to move to Gauteng

The 29-year-old has long been linked with the PSL’s three traditional giants, although no concrete offer has been tabled yet

Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies has declared his readiness for a move to Gauteng amid reports of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns being interested in his signature.

The centre-back says he is yet to receive offers from any club but the three traditional giants in Gauteng have long been said to be in a race to sign him.

He admits he is aware of the “possibility to move” but says nothing concrete has been tabled before him.

“From my side, I don’t know what’s happening, I am still on holiday. Perhaps the club [City] know something about the interest from other clubs,” Fielies told Sowetan Live.

“To be honest, I have heard that there could be a possibility to move but I will just have to wait and see. The time now allows me to probably go to a team in Gauteng.

"I feel like I am really ready for the next challenge in my career. I haven’t spoken to City yet, but I can’t hide that I am ready for the next challenge, that’s it.’’

If he goes to Pirates, Fielies will contend for playing minutes with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Happy Jele, who struggled last season, as well as Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Innocent Maela.

At Chiefs, he will have to fight to be selected ahead of Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho and sometimes Siyabonga Ngezana, who is switched between centre-back and right-back.

At Sundowns appear the most difficult to claim a starting place in place of Ricardo Nascimento, Rushine De Reuck and Mosa Lebusa.

There is also Brian Onyango, Bangaly Soumahoro and Rivaldo Coetzee who can play as central defenders.

Article continues below

Fielies has established himself as one of the most respected defenders in the PSL for the past four seasons in which he has been a rock at City’s defence.

In the 2020/21 season, he made 27 Premier Soccer League appearances, played two Nedbank Cup games and one in the MTN8.

“Personally, I think I did okay… I can’t say I did well because I know there were games where I could have done better and there were moments where I could've applied myself better than I did. As a team, we also didn’t perform to our full potential,’’ concluded Fielies.