Fielies: Blow for Orlando Pirates as reported target inks new Cape Town City deal

The tall centre-back is enjoying life in the Mother City having helped his side reach the MTN8 final

Cape Town City have confirmed the extension of Taariq Fielies’ contract amidst reported interest from Orlando Pirates.

The 29-year-old player has become one of the top centre-backs in the PSL since he joined the Citizens from Milano United in 2017 and he made his debut for Bafana Bafana in the following year.

Fielies was linked with the PSL big guns Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns during the last transfer window with Pirates believed to be more serious about the no-nonsense defender.

However, the Citizens managed to retain his services for the current season and he has now signed a new contract with the club until 2025 as they seem to fend off interest from Pirates.

Fielies explained that he was pleased to have extended his stay at the Western Cape side and he is keen to bring success to the club.

“Yeah, I’m just happy to have signed a new contract with the club, and I’m very delighted about that,” Fielies told the club’s media department.

“And yeah, I’m here to help the team. Obviously we reached another final so I’m happy for that as well. So yeah, we can just build on from this as well.

“And yeah, we can achieve more this season.”

The former Ajax Cape Town player has been influential at the back for the Citizens this season helping the team reach the MTN8 final for the third time in the club's history.

City will now take on reigning PSL champions Sundowns in the final on October 30 as they look to clinch the trophy for the second time having lifted it in 2018 under coach Benni McCarthy.

Fielies was part of the City team which won the Top 8 trophy, before helping the Citizens reach the 2019 final where they lost to SuperSport United.

The lanky player has featured in eight matches across all competitions for City thus far this term and he helped his side keep four clean sheets in the process.

Fielies has played 109 league matches for the Citizens and scored four times including one against Royal AM this season.

He made his debut for Bafana against Madagascar in the quarter-final of the 2018 Cosafa Cup tournament.