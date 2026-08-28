Feyenoord seem to have to hurry after bid of €2.5 million

Feyenoord face competition from FC Copenhagen in the race for Daniel Job, transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports on X. The Danish giants are willing to pay €2.5 million plus bonuses for the 21-year-old winger.

Kongsvinger want at least €4 million for Job, who is keen on a move to Copenhagen. Both clubs are in talks and, according to Tavolieri, personal terms will not be an issue for the attacker.

Last week, Norwegian newspaper Glåmdalen reported Feyenoord's interest. Head scout Micha Jansen has already even been photographed with the 20-year-old Kongsvinger winger.

Job is a talented attacker from Nigeria currently playing in Norway's second tier. According to Transfermarkt, the explosive left winger is worth around €1 million.

Feyenoord are not the only club tracking Job, though. West Ham United, FC Basel and Lecce have also been linked with the talented winger. Lecce have already offered €2.5 million, but Kongsvinger rejected the bid.

Any club wanting to sign Job will have to break Kongsvinger's transfer record. That currently stands at €850,000.

As well as playing on either flank, Job can also operate as a centre-forward. The battle for his signature is in full swing, Tavolieri adds. Whether Feyenoord will make an opening bid remains to be seen.