Jakub Moder is on his way back at Feyenoord. The Rotterdam club shared photos on Tuesday of the Polish midfielder back in training. It is still unclear when Moder will return to the first team.

One image shows Moder in a duel with Gonçalo Borges, a sign the Pole can handle the workload again. He had been out for Feyenoord in recent months with a persistent knee injury.

Earlier, Giovanni van Bronckhorst said he hoped Moder would return around the international break. He could be included in the matchday squad on Saturday for the home game against AZ.

Moder last played for Feyenoord on 12 April this year, when they drew 1-1 with NEC. The 27-year-old midfielder has been struggling with serious knee problems ever since, which made it impossible for him to play.

Anis Hadj Moussa and Tsuyoshi Watanabe also returned from the international break with niggles. Both were on the training pitch on Tuesday and appear ready for Feyenoord's crunch clash with AZ.

Meanwhile, club watcher Martijn Krabbendam reported in the Dick Voormekaar podcast that Hadj Moussa and Watanabe are both available for this weekend. Van Bronckhorst will provide clarity at a press moment on Friday.