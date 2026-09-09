Feyenoord's Champions League campaign began on Wednesday night with a 5-1 defeat. At Barcelona, goalkeeper Tjark Ernst came in for heavy criticism afterwards, with fans on FR12 delivering a brutal verdict on his display at Camp Nou.

Ernst conceded four goals and, while not all of them could be pinned on him, plenty of supporters have seen enough of the German goalkeeper. "This keeper hasn’t saved a single ball that makes me think: well, this is helping us," came one damning verdict, while another supporter wrote: "Every shot on target is a goal. What kind of parody of a goalkeeper is this?"

Last summer, Feyenoord brought in Ernst as the replacement for Timon Wellenreuther, but the German has failed to convince in his first few months. "Ernst, once again it’s not your fault, but when are you going to save a difficult shot for once?" one supporter asked, while another responded cynically: "Does Ernst know yet that he’s allowed to use his hands?"

Others did not share the criticism of Ernst. "People blaming Ernst for this again: what exactly can he do about it? Watanabe is asleep again," came one counterpoint on the Feyenoord forum about Raphinha’s goal for 3-0. The Barcelona striker simply lost Watanabe in that move.

Another response read: "Watanabe is simply involved in two goals conceded. He is playing an exceptionally poor match," while someone else concluded: "Watanabe is being completely played off the park in this match."

There was praise for some Feyenoord players too. Luciano Valente caught the eye with his composure on the ball and, above all, his passing, including a defence-splitting ball in attack from which Nacho Ferri later thought he had scored. "Valente is playing ridiculously well. An almost faultless match," wrote one supporter, while another put it briefly but powerfully: "Valente is absolutely worth his weight in gold."

Gjivai Zechiël also earned plenty of appreciation. The midfielder showed little fear against Barcelona, regularly looked to drive forward and sent a first-half effort into the side netting. "That Zechiël is such a boss," came one reaction, while another fan was impressed by his presence: "Brilliant how Zechiël is playing without any hesitation at all."