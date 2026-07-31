Givairo Read is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest and AS Roma. The Feyenoord right-back is staying calm amid the attention and taking things as they come, the defender told Voetbal International.

"Of course I find it quite exciting," Read admits, with Feyenoord preparing for the new season. "But I can't see into the future. I don't know myself what is going to happen. In fact, I don't think I even know everything that is currently going on, and that is deliberate too."

He added: "My agents keep a lot away from me, so that I can keep my mind on football and fully focus on getting back to peak fitness and finding form for the new season."

Still, Read is ready for a step up if he has a good feeling about a club. "It can't be explained, it's a feeling. I feel it. It's not that I think: I have to leave now, because I have learned all I can here. Certainly not. I still have an awful lot to learn and I am only 20 years old. But what I do say is that if the chance of a transfer presents itself, I do want to think about it. You never know how many chances you get in life."

Even if a summer move does not happen, it would not be a total disaster for Read. "Suppose it does not lead to a departure, then I will stay and simply want to challenge for the title. After that, the next step is the Netherlands national team. I hope so."

At Feyenoord, Read clearly feels at home. The right-back is especially pleased by the presence of Sipke Hulshoff, assistant to head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"With Sipke, the bond is still exactly the same as before. He helped me a lot as a young player at FC Volendam and Feyenoord. That is why it is great that he is back again now," Read said.