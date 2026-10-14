Feyenoord beat Como 1907 3-2 on Wednesday evening to claim their first win of this Champions League season. But Luciano Valente's injury kept him in the dressing room at half-time.

After the match, Giovanni van Bronckhorst discussed Valente's withdrawal on Ziggo Sport. "We were talking with the staff about the second half. Then it became clear that he could feel it getting a bit stiffer. He'd already had a moment in the first half, but he was still able to play on," said the Feyenoord coach.

"We didn't want to take any risks with him. I hope it's not too serious. So we'll wait and see tomorrow."

Van Bronckhorst was delighted with his side's performance. "I think we played very well, and in the way we want to play. We tried to press throughout the match. The 3-1 goal was a relief."

The 3-1 goal came via an own goal by Robert Sánchez. A deflected long-range shot from Anis Hadj Moussa went in off the post and the Como goalkeeper. Earlier, Hadj Moussa, who had also been outstanding, had scored the 2-1 goal himself.

"He's an important player," Van Bronckhorst said of his right winger. "I just heard on Rai 1 that they're comparing him to Robben."

Van Bronckhorst added: "You know he's going to go left and cut inside, but he does it so quickly and with such pace… It's very difficult to defend against."