Feyenoord are finally rid of their €8 million flop

Feyenoord and Luka Ivanusec have agreed to part company, the Rotterdam club announced on Tuesday. It had already become clear over the weekend that the player, who was under contract at De Kuip until mid-2028, was on the verge of leaving.

The club confirmed the decision in a statement on their website. ''Feyenoord have terminated Luka Ivanusec's contract by mutual agreement. In doing so, the club are giving the 27-year-old forward the freedom to find a new employer where he has more prospect of playing time.''

Ivanusec joined from Dinamo Zagreb in 2023 for almost eight million euros. The Croat started well in Rotterdam, but injury problems helped push him down the pecking order.

In 2025, Feyenoord sent Ivanusec on loan to Greek side PAOK Saloniki. At the end of the season, PAOK decided not to trigger the option to buy agreed with Feyenoord.

Back in the Netherlands, it quickly became clear the winger had no future at Feyenoord. Giovanni van Bronckhorst did not use him in the opening weeks of the season.

Ivanusec made 55 appearances for Feyenoord. The departing winger scored four goals and registered seven assists.

Now he looks set to return to Dinamo Zagreb. Once all the formalities have been completed, he will sign a multi-year contract with his former club.