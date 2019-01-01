Feutmba's warning for Mamelodi Sundowns before facing Kaizer Chiefs

The former midfield general has backed the Masandawana boss to do a good job as they have a tough week in the league

Former midfielder Roger Feutmba is confident coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team will be able to survive as they are set to play two games in the space of a week.

The Brazilians are fresh from a 5-0 win over in the Telkom Knockout, and they meet in the Premier Soccer League ( ) on Wednesday night before turning their focus to on Sunday.

Moreover, ‘The General’ has expressed he is banking on Mosimane’s experience when it comes to congested fixture schedules this week.

“It’s a very tough week for them and I just hope they recover to go to these games prepared and refreshed,” Feutmba told Goal.

“Playing for a club like Sundowns means you have to die on the field because there are many people associated with the club and they want success.

“They have the pride to protect and play for the badge. These are two tough league games against Highlands Park and Chiefs.

“We cannot just say they must focus on Chiefs and forget about Highlands Park because to win the league you must collect as many points as possible.

“All these games are very important and I am confident the coaches will work very hard in ensuring the boys are focused and take each game as it comes rather than having their minds on Chiefs because that game will demand a lot from the boys.”

On the 5-0 win over Usuthu in the Telkom Knockout Cup on Sunday afternoon at home, the Cameroonian legend is confident that win has lifted the morale of the players heading to the two crucial PSL matches.

“They go into this match against Highlands in a confident mode and I hope they will be well prepared because it’s about three points at the end of the day,” he continued.

“Sundowns have to catch up with the top teams as far as the log is concerned to remain in contention and to defend their league title.

“On the other hand, they must keep their unbeaten record intact, but this will be a challenging week. However, the coach is experienced and will do well to fine-tune the mindset to manage the emotions and the load.

“The win over AmaZulu was good because they didn’t concede but netted five, they played good football as usual. It’s a big result for them and I am confident they can get a win on Wednesday once again before facing Chiefs.”