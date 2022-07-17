The Brazilians have kept a low profile on the transfer market while their traditional rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been very active

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba has shared some advice with his former club.

Feutmba believes Sundowns should not make major adjustments to their squad during the current transfer window.

Masandawana have offloaded George Maluleka and Sibusiso Vilakazi while signing Sipho Mbule, Abubeker Nassir and Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil.

Chile international Marcelo Allende is reportedly on his way to Chloorkop.

“I believe their decision to not being too busy is the right decision,” Feutmba told Soccer Laduma.

“They have so many good players and there's no need to make drastic changes. Why fix what is not broken.

“I think players that are being let go have done so much for the club and it is something that had to happen to create space for other guys, especially new players.”

While Sundowns have not been too active on the transfer market, their rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been making major changes in their squads.

The Soweto giants are trying to break Sundowns dominance in the Premier Soccer League with some mass signings.

Former Arsenal target Allende is yet to be officially confirmed as a Sundowns player while Boutouil’s former club Chabab Mohammedia have announced he has been transferred to the Premier Soccer League champions.

Nassir has already started training with the Brazilians after joining their pre-season camp last week.

“He [Nassir] is a player that has already been with us before,” said Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena as per IOL

“He was also part of the mid-season break. He went back home and, in the process, assisted him with an English tutor.

“So, already we tried to have him speak English. And pleasantly, upon his return, a lot of the communication that he had with his teammates and us as coaches was in English.

“So, we are very happy because that will help fast track the integration and adaptation process. We are looking forward to him settling and getting a better understanding of how we play.”

Sundowns are also reportedly close to signing SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.