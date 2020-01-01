Feutmba on why Mamelodi Sundowns will bounce back against Maritzburg United

The retired midfielder backs his former team to bag a win over the Team of Choice on Friday

Misfiring find themselves under pressure to defend their Premier Soccer League ( ) title but legend Roger Feutmba is confident the Tshwane giants will bounce back.

Coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops face in the league on Friday evening as they look to narrow the gap by three points following a loss for the log leaders, on Wednesday night to Bloemfontein .

‘The General’ also refuses to point fingers at the players or to the former Bafana Bafana manager, saying the team was bound to struggle after coming from a long lay-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, I want to believe that Sundowns will come with a positive result against Maritzburg United, I think they know they have to do well,” Feutmba told Goal.

“We can say they are struggling since the restart of the league but they have the character to bounce back and collect maximum points. I think their struggles are based on the fact that they have stayed for too long without playing regular and competitive football.

“If they want to remain in contention to win the league and defend their trophy, they have to win on Friday."

Since their return to action, Masandawana clinched a win over in the Nedbank Cup but drew against , as well as losing to .

“I can’t say there is something wrong going on in their camp or single out certain players but you must know staying for five months without competitive football is not easy for any player," he added.

“This is not only affecting Sundowns but all the other teams in the PSL, it’s very difficult to pick up from where they left off and I just hope that tomorrow they will do the right things, have the right application and ensure they win the match.

“They have played three league games so far, they drew all of them and managed to bag one win in the cup, it’s not good for a team such as Sundowns but they have the character and they will bounce back.

“I believe they know what is at stake and they have a great opportunity to close the gap on Kaizer Chiefs, it’s not over as yet until it’s over. They have to keep fighting for the league title.

“A loss to Maritzburg United will make things very difficult to catch up with the log leaders and that is why I say they have to fight to get a win at all costs.”

In the wake of the 3-1 defeat to coach Ernst Middendorp’s men to Phunya Sele Sele on Wednesday night, the retired midfielder is confident the Tshwane giants will bounce back and close the gap, saying anything is still possible.

“As I said, Chiefs lost to Celtic and the table is still open in my opinion. Anything is still possible in the league,” continued Feutmba.

"Even though Chiefs are still on top, I’m sure they also don’t want to drop the points and the loss to Celtic means it’s good for Sundowns to fight and close the gap.

“Yes, Chiefs have lost and they are still on top. So, the gap is not really wide compared to when it would have been had Chiefs beat Celtic. All I’m saying is that a six-point gap is not bad and Sundowns only need a win and revive their spirits.

“It’s not going to be easy against Maritzburg United but it’s possible if they still believe in themselves.”