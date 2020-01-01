Feutmba: Mamelodi Sundowns not looking to impress Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

The retired midfield General is delighted the Masandawana manager has finally signed a new deal

As they are seen as trendsetters, legend Roger Feutmba says coach Pitso Mosimane and skipper Hlompho Kekana’s four-year deals have nothing to do with impressing rivals and .

The retired midfield powerhouse has expressed delight in the new deal for the experienced manager, adding he deserved it and that the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions are appreciative of the 55-year-old’s efforts.

With the Kagiso-born mentor having brought in a winning mentality at Chloorkop, Feutmba says the new contract extension doesn’t bring any pressure on the former Bafana Bafana manager.

More teams

“I don’t think it means the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates must also follow the trend to give players mega deals,” Feutmba told Goal.

“I think it’s just the way how Sundowns want to operate and really show appreciation to their players and staff members.

“The fact that Hlompho and Mosimane have signed long-term deals have nothing to do with Chiefs and Pirates. Personally, I think it’s a token of appreciation for the coach and the players who have done well for the club.

“To me, it’s a message to all the players and staff members that if you do well, work hard for the club, your efforts will be rewarded. The Sundowns management is looking at the future, it’s very important to secure the future of your players and coaches.

“I think it’s another way to say thank you…the message is to the entire team within and I don’t think it’s about trying to impress and look to set the trend in the PSL.”

Sundowns held a press briefing this week and club president Patrice Motsepe announced the new bumper contract for the reigning PSL Coach of the Season and the ‘General’ hopes the players will stand behind their mentor.

"I think it’s a good thing to sign or give him an extension on his contract. Pitso deserves it and it’s a good idea for the team to have continuity and move forward,” he added.

“I’m happy he has finally signed and the rumours [that he will leave Sundowns] are now are a thing of the past. I don’t think it brings pressure on [the four-year deal to bring trophies].

“Remember he has always tried to bring a trophy every season. Coaching a big club like Sundowns, it’s not only pressure to him at Sundowns but all the other PSL clubs and coaches are under pressure to produce results.

Article continues below

“Sundowns are known to challenge and play to win trophies. Nothing will change because he has signed a four-year deal and I think the players will be behind him as they challenge for the second Caf trophy.”

Meanwhile, many expressed concerns on the fact ‘Jingles’ might end up leaving the PSL and Telkom Knockout Cup winners following lengthy negotiations with the Tshwane giants.

Reports surfaced that a number of North African clubs were gunning for the former striker’s signature and the legend is relieved the rumours have been put to bed.