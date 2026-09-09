Ferran Torres stole the show. The Spain international fired a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava 6-1 on Wednesday evening in their Champions League opener.

Speaking to the press after the game, Torres could barely hide his delight at life with the French club he joined from Barcelona last summer.

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"I feel happy here!" Torres said. "When you are happy, you give your best level. I am very happy at Paris Saint-Germain."

Asked whether Barcelona can challenge for the Champions League crown, the Spanish forward replied: "Yes, Barcelona are one of the teams tipped to win the title. Real Madrid are also a rival, as well as Bayern Munich, and we are too. It will be a big competition."

The treble was Torres's first in the Champions League, and it arrived on his debut in the competition for PSG. He had never managed it across his previous 50 appearances in the tournament: 9 with Valencia, 7 with Manchester City and 34 in a Barcelona shirt.

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