Farewell, Ferran Corominas! ISL's record goalscorer bids adieu

The Spaniard signs off as FC Goa and the league's all-time record goalscorer...

For die-hard fans, the euphoria of Ferran Corominas burying the ball in the back of the net for the Gaurs is not something that can fade away very soon.

Having joined the Goan outfit ahead of the 2017-18 season, the ace striker took the (ISL) by storm and became the face of the attacking style of football the club wanted to play. His appetite for goals was immense, so much that Corominas became synonymous with the Gaurs' attacking brand of football.

Scoring 18 goals from 20 games to set the record for the most number of goals by a player in a single edition of the ISL in his debut season where he did not miss a single game was just a sign of things to come. Corominas bagged his second consecutive Golden Boot along with the Hero of the League award with 16 goals from 20 games in the following season where he helped the Guars reach the final.

More teams

In fact, he took just 10 games in his second year in to equal then all-time goalscorer's record of 28 goals that Iain Hume accumulated over the course of four seasons. Although Sunil Chhetri (39) and Marcelinho (31) have also surpassed the Canadian's mark, Corominas went on to set the bar higher.

The only player in the ISL to score in double figures for three seasons in a row, with another 14 goals to his name last season, the 37-year-old stockpiled 48 goals from 57 matches as FC Goa won the first ISL League Winners Shield. They also became the first Indian club to qualify for the group stage of the AFC .

Add another seven goals in cup competitions, including the opener in his side's 2-1 win over in the title-deciding clash of the 2019 Super Cup, Corominas has signed out from FC Goa with 55 goals in 64 appearances.

"I think my three seasons on a personal level have been excellent with very good statistics and contributing a lot to the team," the former Elche forward spoke of his time at FC Goa before Igor Angulo was announced as his replacement at the club for the upcoming season.

Corominas was part of 's youth teams that won the UEFA Under-19 Championship in 2002, a year before finishing runners-up at the 2003 FIFA U-20 World Cup. At club level, he won the 2005-06 with and was part of the Periquitos' squad that lost to on penalties in the 2006-07 UEFA .

He has gone on to join Segunda Division B side Atletico Baleares but not before leaving a lasting legacy in . Coro and his goals will be missed.