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The Soweto giants' mentor has issued a public challenge to the Amakhosi youngster, demanding that the midfielder add more end product to his game. Despite being pleased with the playmaker's overall development, the Glamour Boys coach wants to see a significant increase in goal contributions as the season progresses.

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Da Cruz demands clinical edge

Statistically, the young talent has recorded one goal and one assist across 11 appearances this season. While these numbers show promise, Fernando Da Cruz is adamant that a player of Mfundo Vilakazi's caliber should be influencing the scoreline more frequently. The coach is pushing for his protege to transform from a promising playmaker into a genuine match-winner.

Addressing the media in a pre-match press conference, the head coach acknowledged the player's steady growth while highlighting the specific areas that require immediate attention. Da Cruz made it clear that the honeymoon period for the youngster is over, and he now expects the statistical output to match the impressive performances on the field.

“Vilakazi had a good start to the season, he has a good consistency in terms of performance,” the Amakhosi coach explained. The coach highlighted the player's increasing responsibility within the squad, noting that the midfielder has now earned his place in the starting XI on six separate occasions recently.

'More assists and more goals'

The challenge laid down by Da Cruz is not just about the upcoming cup clash, but about the long-term career trajectory of the South African youth international.

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“Vilakazi has started for the sixth time, I would like him to have more assists and more goals,” Da Cruz continued.

Focusing on the technical aspects of the game, the coach emphasised that finishing and final passes are the final pieces of the puzzle for the midfielder.

“Improving in the finishing area to have more statistics is the next step for him to continue to improve and to grow as a player,” the coach concluded. As Chiefs face the daunting task of overcoming Mamelodi Sundowns, all eyes will be on Vilakazi to see if he can respond to his coach's public call for more clinical efficiency.