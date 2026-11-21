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Amakhosi head coach has warned his players that nothing less than an elite continental performance will suffice against Masandawana. As the two heavyweights prepare for a high-stakes Knockout Cup semi-final, the Frenchman believes his side must match the standards of Africa’s premier club competition to stand a chance of progression.

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Amakhosi eye silverware

Kaizer Chiefs are shifting their entire focus toward the Carling Knockout Cup as they prepare for a daunting trip to Tshwane this Sunday.

The Frenchman is under no illusions about the significance of the upcoming fixture, expressing a deep hunger to deliver a trophy to the Amakhosi faithful.

“I have a major determination to win this cup, but for all trophies as well, the PSL, the Nedbank Cup but now we’re in the semi-finals,” the Chiefs coach said, as per iDiski Times. “When you’re in the semi-final you have big determination to win this game. We want to get to the final, we want to have the possibility to lift this trophy.”

Matching Champions League level

To overcome Masandawana, Da Cruz believes his players must elevate their game to an international standard.

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The tactical battle in Tshwane will likely define the season for the Glamour Boys, who are desperate to get a trophy. Facing a side of Sundowns' calibre requires discipline, clinical finishing, and a mental toughness that has sometimes been lacking in high-pressure matches.

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Reflecting on the scale of the task ahead, Da Cruz noted: “To reach the final we need to be at the level of Sundowns, we know it’s a team of Champions League level, so on Sunday we need to play at Champions League level, we’re facing a team with a lot of qualities.”

Respect for Sundowns' resilience

Sundowns enter the clash following a difficult period, having suffered a surprise exit from the CAF Champions League and a loss in Super Cup.

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The experience within the Sundowns camp allows them to transition between different competitions with ease, a trait that Da Cruz highlighted as a primary concern. Rather than focusing on his opponent’s flaws, the Frenchman is concentrating on his own team's preparation.

“It’s a team with a lot of experience, and big ability to switch from one competition to other competitions, so we can expect a lot from Sundowns, he’s [Miguel Cardoso] shown what it can achieve, and Chiefs is focused on the semi-final to produce a good game,” Da Cruz added.