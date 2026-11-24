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The Glamour Boys' head coach has thrown his full support behind his squad's attacking potential following their dramatic victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. Despite securing a spot in the Carling Knockout Cup final, the Soweto giants left several major opportunities on the table at Loftus Versfeld.

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Improving the conversion rate

Kaizer Chiefs secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in their Carling Knockout Cup semi-final, but the scoreline arguably flattered the Brazilians. While the Glamour Boys progressed after a tense period of extra-time, the technical team was left reflecting on a series of missed opportunities that could have settled the contest much earlier.

Wandile Duba was particularly unfortunate in front of goal, failing to convert four significant chances during the match.

Amakhosi mentor Fernando da Cruz acknowledged that his side must find a way to punish opponents when they are on top.

“The ratio between chances created and our goals is not enough, we need to improve that, especially during a game like this against big teams, we need to score when we create these chances,” Da Cruz explained to the media.

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“Sometimes if you don’t score the chances you have, after it can change for you [negatively] we need to keep working on this at training,” the head coach added as he analysed the performance.

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'We will improve'

Despite the criticism of the team's finishing, there were significant positives to take from the performance, most notably the debut of Elias Mokwana. The winger arrived with a high pedigree following stints in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, immediately justified his signing by providing both a goal and an assist.

Da Cruz remains steadfast in his belief that the goals will start flowing more freely as the season progresses.

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“We need to keep working on our finishing, and we will improve because we have players with a lot of quality,” Da Cruz asserted.

The Soweto giants must now pivot back to league duties as they look to build on their cup success.