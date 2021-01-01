Fernandes ‘the closest thing to Scholes’ Man Utd have had, says ‘Captain Marvel’ Robson

The former Red Devils skipper continues to be impressed by the Portuguese playmaker, with a stunning impact made at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes is “the closest thing to Paul Scholes” that Bryan Robson has seen at Manchester United, with the Portuguese playmaker making a stunning impact at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bring added creativity into his squad during the winter transfer window of 2020.

Fernandes arrived in England with plenty of promise, but has exceeded expectations in becoming a talismanic presence with 29 goals and 20 assists to his name through 54 appearances.

He is considered to be following in some illustrious footsteps, with comparisons being drawn to Eric Cantona and a number of other iconic figures from United’s past.

Robson is a club legend at United, having once filled a ‘Captain Marvel’ role, and he is happy to place Fernandes in illustrious company.

“As soon as he came in, I think that I watched him in the first six or seven games and his work-rate and his quality on the ball, you can see that right from the start,” Robson told United’s official website.

“I couldn’t give him a higher accolade than when I said he’s probably the closest thing to Scholesy I’ve seen.

“His vision, touch on the ball and always wanting to be on the ball, and then the quality of his finishing and passing. That’s why I’ve said he reminded me of Scholesy and I’ve seen nothing to change my opinion over the last year.”

Fernandes brings many qualities to the United side, with his vision and goal threat marking him out as a key men, with Robson acknowledging that the 26-year-old is a special talent.

The former England international added: “What I so like is watching Bruno, because he’s got quality on the ball and work-rate and everything.

“But, what I like to see, when something doesn’t come off, or the ball goes dead, is you can see him talking to the players around him.

“He’s trying to organise and is talking and whatever he’s saying, I’m not bothered about what he’s actually saying because you know it’ll either be encouragement or a rollicking for somebody.

“This is what you have got to have if you want to win titles and win trophies. You’ve got to have those demands of each other. You’ve got to have that within your team and I can see Bruno has got that.”

Fernandes is considered to be a leader in the Red Devils squad, despite Harry Maguire holding the captain’s armband, and has set the bar high for future signings at Old Trafford.