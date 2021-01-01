Fernandes reacts to Cantona comparisons at Man Utd and embraces 'good pressure'

Bruno Fernandes has welcomed the "good pressure" that comes with being placed in a talent pool at Manchester United alongside iconic figures such as Eric Cantona.

The Portuguese playmaker has become a Red Devils talisman for the modern era, allowing him to follow in illustrious footsteps at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has registered 40 goals across 18 months in English football, alongside 26 assists, with obvious comparisons being made between his impact and that previously enjoyed by an enigmatic Frenchman who claimed four Premier League titles.

What has been said?

Fernandes, who is hoping to land the first trophy of his United career when facing Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, told BBC Sport of the Cantona talk: "It is an honour to be compared with him because the impact he had was really high and he won many major trophies with the club.

"But when you are compared with this kind of big player it means you need to be better every day.

"It makes me work harder to keep in the mind of the people, being compared with him. That, for me, is a good pressure."

Fernandes' record at Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to lure Fernandes away from Sporting during the winter transfer window of 2020.

An immediate return was offered on that show of faith, with the Portugal international slotting seamlessly into the fold, and remarkable standards are being maintained.

Fernandes is proud of his efforts so far, but is also aware of the need to strive for continuous improvement.

He added: "Of course, I did really well. I know that, from my numbers, my performance, everything.

"But this comes from the help and trust of my team-mates. They have helped me to be better every day. And if they help me, I know I can help them."

The bigger picture

Victory over Villarreal in Gdansk would see United bring a four-year wait for major silverware to a close.

Tangible success is vital for a club of such lofty ambition, but Fernandes has made no secret of the fact that he views the Europa League as a stepping stone to bigger and better things.

He has reiterated that message on the back of a runners-up finish in the Premier League, saying: "This team is improving. Everyone can see it. We are growing up and understand together we can reach better things.

"The most important thing for me about next season is being all together; club, players and fans pushing to the same side.

"If we all do that we could do many good things next season, which, I am pretty sure, will be much better than this one."

