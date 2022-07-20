'No problems' - Fernandes embraces Man Utd's new discipline approach under Ten Hag

In the wake of a turbulent campaign, the attacking midfielder is enjoying a new style on and off the field under the Dutchman

Bruno Fernandes says he and his Manchester United team-mates have "no problems" with their refreshed, disciplined approach under new boss Erik ten Hag, with the Portuguese playmaker suggesting that the results are already there for supporters and rivals to see.

Ten Hag moved into the Old Trafford dugout at the end of a turbulent 2021-22 season and has set about remoulding the Red Devils in his own image - albeit without several of the transfer targets the former Ajax boss had hoped to bring on-board

But that has not stopped a promising pre-season response from United under his watch, with three wins from three on their summer tour to date. Fernandes has pointed to a more concentrated off-field approach as key to the promising mood in the dressing room.

Article continues below

What has Fernandes said about Ten Hag's methods?

Speaking ahead of Saturday's final clash in Australia - against Aston Villa in Perth - the Portugal international indicated that Ten Hag ran a tighter ship than predecessors Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, with fines handed out for players late to team meetings and events.

"We missed that for a while and discipline is important," he stated. "Discipline is not only the way you play, the position that you have, what you have to do, it’s also off the pitch. Don’t be late for the meetings, don’t be late for the meals.

"That’s really important because if everyone is on time and someone comes late, he should be punished. That’s really good that he’s doing that and amazing, because I like to be on time, so I won’t have problems with that."

What does Fernandes think about Ronaldo's future?

One major absentee from Ten Hag's squad as they tour the southern hemisphere has been striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who withdrew from the tour, citing family reasons, amid reports he is pushing for an exit from the club this summer.

Fernandes however has refused to be drawn on his club and international team-mate's future, adding: "I don’t want to be involved in that. Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone. I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, but we have to respect his space.

"The only thing I asked Cristiano, when he didn’t turn up, was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more."