Ferguson shamed two 'a**holes' for partying after Man Utd defeat, reveals Van Persie

The Dutch striker looked back at one of his more memorable incidents from the Red Devils' 2013 Premier League title season.

Robin van Persie recalled an incident at that saw Sir Alex Ferguson admonish two "a**holes" for partying following a loss to in 2013.

Ferguson is famous for his dressing room moments, with plenty of stories and legends emerging from his time at Manchester United.

And it was a time of unprecedented success, with Ferguson's Man Utd winning 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues.

Van Persie was in his first year at the club, as he scored 30 goals in his first campaign at Old Trafford.

One of the more memorable moments of that season, he said, came following an April loss to Manchester City with Manchester United holding a double-digit lead atop the league.

"Coach Ferguson, he knew when to act, when for example to put pressure on with discipline," he told SoFoot .

"In my first season, we were 15 points ahead in the league, and we welcomed Manchester City hoping to seal the title. If we won, it was 18 points ahead, but we had lost. This still left us 12 points ahead, and most managers would not have dramatized the situation.

"The boss on the other hand, he got fired up. It was really heated. Two guys from the team went out after the loss and, the day after the match, he had pictures of the two players posted on the dressing walls from their night out . And he said to the whole team, 'Ok guys, if we don't win the title, know that it's because of those two a**holes that chose to go out'."

Van Persie would not name those responsible, but he did go into detail into just how far Ferguson went to embarrass them.

"Yeah, I have the names, but I really can't give them. They got scolded by the coach, but it stayed in the dressing room. It was incredible.

"He had pasted lots of different photos, we had traced the evening of the two players hour by hour, 2 am, 3 am, 4 am, as if to emphasize the extent of their stupidity.

"He didn't stop there, he warned us all: 'Guys, listen well, if we don't win the championship, it's because these two decided to go out and have fun. From now on, if I see a player come out before the trophy is lifted, that player is out of the team'. He was ruthless.

"'I don't care about who you are, how many trophies you've won so far. If you leave before the end of the season, you leave the team and I have you transferred'. After that speech, we went to training, and it was the two hardest workouts of my life. Twelve points ahead and that's his reaction.

"This time of the season was ideal for a rant, Sir Alex did not miss the opportunity."