FC Den Bosch and Almere City could not be separated in the opening round of the new Keuken Kampioen Divisie season. Shortly after Ilias Boumassaoudi's brilliant opener in the second half, Ferdy Druijf hit back with the equaliser at De Vliert as it finished 1-1.

Den Bosch started well, but the first real chance fell to the visitors. Emmanuel Poku was played through, kept his cool and picked out attacking midfielder Olivier de Nijs, whose shot after a neat turn was blocked just in time.

New coach Anoush Dastgir's side carved out the next big opening through Marley Dors. The winger could not beat goalkeeper Pepijn van de Merbel, who then got away with one when Poku's fierce strike smashed against the crossbar.

Over at Den Bosch, Bart Schreuder has also just taken charge and key player Kévin Monzialo is still there. The Frenchman dragged his side forward just before half-time and, after a good move, opened the door for Sebastian Karlsson Grach, who could only produce a weak finish.

Then came the goals in the second half. Monzialo switched play to the left, where Boumassaoudi went straight at his man. The substitute, who had come on for the injured Jack de Vries before the break, bent the ball beautifully into the far corner beyond goalkeeper Wessel Speel: 1-0.

Den Bosch deserved the lead and had been the better team in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. Almere did not take long to respond, though. A fine cross from Dors found Druijf at the far post, and his header went in off the post and just over the line: 1-1.

Both sides went after a winner from there. Poku had a goal ruled out because the ball had already gone over the byline, a goal-line clearance denied Boumassaoudi his second, and Byron Burgering slid narrowly wide from a promising position. It stayed 1-1.