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Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahçe and Liverpool kick off on 04.11.2026 at 18:45.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool live today: TV channel and live stream

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Fenerbahçe and Liverpool live.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: recent results

Fenerbahçe have won just one of their last five competitive matches, drawing one and losing three. Most recently, they lost 1:2 to Göztepe in the Süper Lig. A 0:6 thrashing by Aston Villa in the Champions League was particularly painful, while a 2:2 draw against Slavia Prague gave them their only point in European competition. Fenerbahçe scored nine goals in those five matches but conceded eleven.

With four wins in their last five matches, Liverpool are in considerably better form. A 0:1 defeat to Arsenal was their only setback. Their 4:3 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and 2:0 win over Brighton in the Premier League stood out. The Reds scored eight goals and conceded only three during that period.

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: line-ups

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: form

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs. Liverpool: the tables