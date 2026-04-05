Fenerbahçe seal victory in a tense clash with Besiktas in the dying moments

A highly entertaining clash between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş ultimately ended in a narrow victory for Fenerbahçe (1-0). With this result, Fenerbahçe capitalised on the defeat suffered by rivals Galatasaray earlier this weekend.

The match was only a few seconds old when the home side had a great chance to open the scoring. Dorgeles Nene managed to shake off the defence with a fine feint, but saw his effort ultimately go wide of Ersin Destanoğlu’s goal.

Beşiktaş also had a great chance to score the opener. Hyeon-gyu Oh nearly headed home a fine cross from Orkun Kökçü, and Václav Černý was also unable to convert the rebound.

Both teams created further dangerous moments in the first half, including Talisca with a free-kick and Kökçü at the other end with a fine long-range effort, which Ederson just managed to tip over his crossbar.

Mattéo Guendouzi also posed a threat down the left flank before half-time, but his cross ultimately failed to find a teammate, allowing Besiktas to clear and avert the danger. Both sides went into the break goalless.

Ten minutes after the break, Fenerbahçe came close to opening the scoring again through a long-range shot from Guendouzi. From the resulting corner, the home side thought they had made it 1-0, but the short corner, which was turned into his own net by Besiktas defender Gökhan Sazdağı, was ultimately ruled out for offside.

Despite the fact that there were no goals for a long time, it remained an interesting encounter, partly due to the rivalry. For instance, Fenerbahçe failed to capitalise on a major defensive error by Beşiktaş through Sidiki Chérif.

Perhaps the best chance of the second half – up to that point – fell to Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Destanoğlu in a promising situation. The keeper kept a clean sheet with a fine save, establishing himself as the standout performer.

Not long after, the goalkeeper distinguished himself once more. Aktürkoğlu broke away again and cleverly laid the ball off to Chérif, whose effort was once again superbly saved.

In the dying moments of the match, Nene was brought down hard on the edge of the penalty area by Emmanuel Agbadou, whereupon the referee pointed to the spot and Aktürkoğlu scored the winner from the penalty spot.