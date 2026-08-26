Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1081700662.jpgJNA Press
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Fenerbahçe player Guendouzi attacked by furious Lyon fan at the players’ tunnel

Lyon vs Fenerbahce
Lyon
Fenerbahce
Champions League Qualification

Tempers boiled over on Wednesday after Olympique Lyon - Fenerbahçe (1-2). Mattéo Guendouzi was at the centre of it and the Turkish side's midfielder was even attacked by an angry Lyon supporter.

Footage shows Guendouzi provoking the Lyon crowd after the tense play-off match. That angered the home players, then sparked a scuffle involving Fenerbahçe players who had rushed over too.

Another clip from the stand shows a Lyon fan jumping down near the players' tunnel to attack Guendouzi. The person in question is then struck by, among others, Ederson.

Guendouzi previously played for Olympique Marseille, Lyon's great rivals. That is why he was loudly booed when he came onto the pitch on Wednesday. He responded by raising his middle finger.

Ligue 1
Lyon crest
Lyon
OL
Le Havre crest
Le Havre
LEH
Super Lig
Samsunspor crest
Samsunspor
SAM
Fenerbahce crest
Fenerbahce
FB

Fenerbahçe held firm in the closing stages and eventually beat Lyon 1-2. That leaves the Champions League ticket in the hands of the Turkish top club, while Lyon play in the Europa League this season.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google