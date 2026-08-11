Fenerbahçe have qualified for the Champions League play-off round. The Yellow Canaries also proved too strong for Sturm Graz in Austria after the first leg in Istanbul (2-0): 0-1. Anderson Talisca converted a penalty after the break for Fenerbahçe, who will face Olympique Lyon or Sparta Prague in the play-offs.

Fenerbahçe were much the better side in Turkey but only won 2-0, so Sturm still had hope. They could not score on their own ground either.

In the return leg, Fenerbahçe picked up where they had left off in Istanbul and kept creating chances. Sturm goalkeeper Daniil Khudyakov had to react sharply to keep out Talisca's effort at the near post.

Alongside that, Nathan Aké started in central defence next to Milan Skriniar for Fenerbahçe, while Mason Greenwood and Talisca regularly threatened. Unlike last week, when he scored once, there was no goal for him on Tuesday.

Midway through the second half, Sturm defender Peter Petrovic arrived too late on Talisca and brought him down. Talisca then stepped up and converted the penalty himself: 0-1.

With a quarter of an hour left, Jacob-Peter Hödl wasted a good shooting chance and any lingering tension disappeared from the tie. Fenerbahçe did not add a second for 0-2, but that did not bother them in the slightest.

So it finished 0-1, and Ismail Kartal's side can now prepare for a play-off in the Czech Republic or France.



