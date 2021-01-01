Femi Seriki: Nigerian youngster signs first professional contract with Sheffield United

The 19-year-old has put pen to paper on a long-term deal with the Blades following his convincing showings for the club

Femi Seriki has signed his first professional contract with Sheffield United on Friday after delivering impressive performances for the youth team.

The wing-back teamed up with the Blades in September 2019 after leaving Bury's academy and has been in fine form for the club.

In the current campaign, he has featured prominently for the Blades’ U23 side and helped them to win the Professional Development League, where he scored five goals in 24 games.

His eye-catching performances earned him his first Premier League debut against Newcastle United on Wednesday, making a cameo appearance in the encounter.

Seriki along with Daniel Jebbison, Andre Brooks, Jordan Amissah and Oliver Arblaster have signed long-term deals with the Blades.

Sheffield academy manager Jack Lester has expressed his delight with the growth of the youngsters and the developmental programme of the club.

"It's fantastic news for the football club, the development within these young men has been impressive,” Lester told the club website.

“The work going on within the academy is quite special, there is so much talent rising all the way through, and we will continue to push the boundaries in our approach."

Sheffield are already relegated to the Championship, although they still have one more game to play before the end of the season.

Seriki will hope to get some minutes under his belt when Sheffield take on Burnley in their last game of the campaign on Saturday.

The wing-back will be expected to get more regular playing time with Sheffield in the Championship and help them gain promotion back to the English top-flight at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Seriki was born in England to a Nigerian father, who hails from Lagos which makes him eligible to represent the Nigeria national team in the future if he chooses to.

Article continues below

For a chance with the Super Eagles, however, he will be expected to play more consistently for Sheffield's first team.