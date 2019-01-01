Felix Uduokhai: Augsburg sign Wolfsburg defender on loan

The 21-year-old defender has departed the Volkswagen Arena temporary in an effort to secure more playing time

Bundelisga side have announced the departure of Felix Uduokhai to rivals on a season-long loan.

The defender joined in 2017 on a five-year contract after leaving 1860 Munich, following their relegation to the German Regionalliga Bayern.

Uduokhai made 24 appearances in his debut season but was restricted to 11 league games last term.

In an effort to turn around his fortunes, the 21-year-old has teamed up with the Fuggerstadter till the end of the 2019-20 season.

“Centre-back Felix Uduokhai has signed for rivals FC Augsburg on a season-long loan,” read a statement from Wolfsburg website.

“The 21-year-old joined the Wolves in July 2017 from TSV 1860 München and has since made a total of 30 Bundesliga appearances (one goal) for the Green-Whites. Uduokhai has also featured in five DFB Cup matches, netting two goals.”

Born to a Nigerian father and German mother, Uduokhai currently plays for the U21 but he still eligible to represent .

The young defender could make his debut for Augsburg when they take on in a league game on Sunday.