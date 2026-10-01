Al-Nassr have begun planning for the future, hunting for the pieces to build a side capable of competing strongly next season. Then came a surprise that could turn the club's calculations upside down. Joao Felix has been linked with a new move that could take him back to Europe, and specifically to the place that still represents a special dream for him.

According to the newspaper "Sport", Felix is living through one of his best spells in years. He has recovered his form with Al-Nassr and transformed from a player who long suffered from instability between loans and transfers into one of the standout names in the Portugal national team.

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The Saudi league has handed Felix back some of the shine he lost over the past years. He has regained his self-confidence and begun producing performances that have reignited talk of his ability to play at the highest European levels, more influential and stable than he has looked in some time.

But here lies the surprise that could upset Al-Nassr fans. According to the report, Felix is targeting a return to European football next summer, and his agent Jorge Mendes has already conveyed his desire to Barcelona, reopening the door to an old dream the player has never given up on.

Barcelona currently have numerous options in attack. Even so, the report indicated that Felix's return could represent an opportunity for the Catalan club, especially if the player becomes available for free. That scenario could make Al-Nassr's task of keeping him far harder.

At 27, Felix sees his contract with Al-Nassr expire on 30 June. The Saudi club could find themselves in a delicate situation during the coming period, especially if the player insists on taking on a new European experience rather than continuing with the team.

This is not about a change of scenery. Felix wants to join a team that competes in the Champions League and gives him a chance to recover the stability he lacked over the past years. Barcelona remains the biggest target in his calculations, with a free return to the Catalan club looking like a clear dream for him.

Al-Nassr fans had been counting on Felix staying within the team's project next season, especially after the start he has made and the recovery of a large part of his form. The Portuguese's desire to return to Europe could put the club's plans to a tough test.



