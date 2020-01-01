'Feels good to be back' - Ndidi delight at Leicester City injury return

The 23-year-old was in English topflight action on Wednesday night after two weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury

Wilfred Ndidi has spoken of his delight and relief after making his comeback from injury for .

The international featured for the Foxes in their 4-1 Premier League win against at King Power Stadium.

Ndidi has been sidelined since early January after suffering a knee injury in training ahead of their semi-final first leg tie against .

But, with 56 minutes under his belt against the Hammers, the midfielder is delighted to be back on the field against and is looking forward to the season with Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our Leicester ways. Love it foxes,” he tweeted.

Feels good to be back, slowly and steady we keep moving back to our leicester ways ... love it foxes 🦊 💪🏾 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) January 22, 2020

The 23-year-old missed Leicester’s last three matches in all competitions – which produced no wins for the former English champions.

Rodgers’ men are third in the English topflight log with 48 points from 24 outings.

They host in their next English topflight tie but, before then, have an fourth round clash with .