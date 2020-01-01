Federico Macheda: The rise and fall of Manchester United's teenage title hero

The Italian looked set for stardom after playing a key role in the 2008-09 Premier League title race but has only lately got his career back on track

Federico Macheda has a unique place in 's history: he is both a Red Devils legend and an Old Trafford flop.

The Italian striker is now 28 years old and plying his trade in Greece after failing to take advantage of opportunites at the highest level in , and .

However, as a teenager, the Italian striker made two of the most important contributions to Manchester United's 2008-09 Premier League title triumph.

After being battered by at Old Trafford and losing to on the road, Manchester United dropped to second on the league standings – behind their Merseyside rivals – ahead of the visit of on April 5, 2009.

With the Red Devils 2-1 down and staring down the barrel of a season-defining result, 17-year-old Macheda was brought on in the 61st minute by Sir Alex Ferguson for his debut.

A lacklustre United managed to scramble an equaliser through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 80th minute but never looked like winning the game as it ticked into the third minute of stoppage time.

Then, Ryan Giggs played a ball into the penalty area for Macheda, who executed an extraordinary swivel touch to wrong-foot Luke Young.

With the Villa defender taken out of the game, Macheda curled a first-time shot into the far corner to send the Old Trafford crowd wild.

Six days later at Sunderland, Manchester United were again on the verge of dropping points with the score sitting at 1-1 with 15 minutes remaining.

Only one minute after being brought on, Macheda got in the way of Michael Carrick's stinging drive and helped deflect the ball into the net for the winning goal.

The Red Devils went on to win the title by four points from Rafa Benitez's Liverpool – exactly the same the amount of points earned by Macheda's strikes.

After struggling to break into the United first team over the next two seasons, Ferguson advised Macheda to move temporarily to another club in England's top flight

But the Rome-born forward had his eyes on a move to side – a decision he quickly came to regret.

"Fergie wanted me to go on loan; I could see that was sensible," Macheda told ESPN. "Many Premier League clubs came in for me, including and Sunderland.

"But I wanted to play in Italy, in Serie A. Fergie did not agree and said I should play in England, where he could keep an eye on me. He said he didn't have the same power in Italy.

"I insisted on Italy and that was the worst mistake of my life. I should have listened to Fergie. Sampdoria had been in the play-off that season; they had a good team.

"But we went down the table and I started to get strong criticism, with people saying: 'He's come from Man United; who does he think he is?'

"For the first time in my life my confidence dropped. I began to ask myself: 'Am I good enough?' And I started to get injured."

Macheda returned to Old Trafford and then began a hectic period of being loaned to four clubs over three seasons with varying degrees of success.

The biggest opportunity came when he joined for the 2012-13 campaign, but the German club opted not to exercise the option to sign the striker at the end of the season after he failed to score in 14 top-flight appearances.

There were also lean loan stints at Championship clubs Queens Park and Doncaster Rovers, before Macheda showed positive signs while at in 2013-14.

He became the Blues top scorer with 10 goals in 18 appearances despite only joining the club during the January transfer window.

But as United finally gave up on Macheda becoming a regular goalscorer at the club after seven years, he was released to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's on a free transfer.

Macheda again struggled to establish himself, though, and after two rather fruitful seasons punctuated by a failed loan spell at , he headed off to join Serie B side Novara before then moving to Greece.

Now in his peak years, Macheda has finally rediscovered his goalscoring touch with Panathinaikos, netting an impressive 19 times in 47 matches across the last two seasons.

Reflecting on a career that started so brightly but quickly became a battle to establish himself, Macheda says he has enjoyed the ride.

However, he has some advice for other youngsters trying to make the grade at the highest level.

“When I made the step up to the Manchester United first team, I had to give three times as much as what I had already," Macheda told Calciomercato. "I didn’t, which is the only regret I have.

"I’ve learned a lot from that mistake. I advise the younger players to listen to close relatives and friends, and to surround themselves with people who really love them.

"It’s never easy to manage pressure. You just have to focus on what you do on the pitch, and don’t worry too much about what the media is saying."