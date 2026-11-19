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At 29, how many more seasons will Federico Chiesa want to lose? Chiesa spent the entire 2025-26 Liverpool season watching from the bench and the stands. This campaign has started much the same way: so far, the player born in 1997 has made one appearance this season, playing two minutes. Since the summer of 2024, Chiesa has made 51 brief appearances for the Reds, scoring five goals.

Too little, far too little. Think of the explosive Chiesa before the serious injury in January 2022 that has affected his career. But even the post-injury Chiesa has had too little football and, despite fears of a relapse that have also brought his time with Italy to an end, could (and should) aspire to more.

Every summer and winter transfer window brings talk of Chiesa returning to Serie A. This season is no exception, with the winter window approaching. So far, two obstacles have kept the former Juventus and Fiorentina player from returning to Italian football: the transfer fee (Liverpool are asking €15 million for a permanent move, having invested €12.5 million in 2024, and will not consider a loan) and his wages. Chiesa earns €7.5 million a season at Anfield, a figure no club in Italy could offer him. For a 29-year-old, those sums are well beyond the reach of Italian football in 2026.

This year, his Liverpool contract is edging closer to its end (30 June 2028), and that could change the transfer fee (or open the door to a loan) and his wages, with Chiesa more willing to spread his current earnings over two or more seasons (a three-year deal worth €4 million a season could be an option).

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So which clubs might want Chiesa? Interest spans the leading clubs and the next tier. Inter, AC Milan, Napoli and Roma are in the mix, as are Como and Lazio. Juventus appear unlikely because they already have plenty of attacking wide players, injuries aside.

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Chiesa last spoke about a possible return to Italy last summer, in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: "Is Italy a closed chapter? No, I want to play a leading role again, but to do that I need to play more than a thousand minutes a season for my club. Playing so little, I'm going nowhere. I'd like to return to Italy; Juve are in my heart."

Chiesa added: "Is Como an option? I'm open to everything; the important thing is to play. I wouldn't presume to say I have to start. I'm ready to compete for my place, wherever I am. Fabregas is a top manager; no one would ever have imagined Como being like this: they're a team that's good to watch, too. But I was disappointed that Juve didn't make it in the Champions League."

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For Chiesa, the alternatives to a return to Italy include staying at Liverpool or a loan to a lower-half Premier League club. Another possibility is a move to Saudi Arabia, which would meet both his wage requirements and his need to finally play regularly again in a league without too much pressure.