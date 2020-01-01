February: 'Who better to learn from than Onyango and Mweene?'

The former Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper will join team up with Pitso Mosimane's side after spending the season on loan

Cape Umoya United goalkeeper Jody February has said he joined because he wants to compete in Africa and be the best in the country.

The Brazilians signed the former junior international this season but loaned him out to GladAfrica Championship side Umoya.

But at the end of the current campaign, the 24-year-old is expected to team up with Sundowns which will be his first adventure outside of Cape Town, having previously spent 12 years at Cape Town.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, February expressed his delight as he looks forward to playing in the Caf .

"Thinking about that [teaming up with Sundowns] is exciting because that takes me completely off my comfort zone, new province, I'll be staying alone, a lot of things to take to consideration, sense of independence," February told Goal.

"But I am going there to work and nothing else, I'm going there because I want to be the best in in the country, the best in Africa, how can you not look forward to things like that?

"That only makes your game grow better, whether you are playing or not, it helps you grow."

The talented goalkeeper also revealed that in order to be the best in the country, he has to compete with the best on the continent, and he is up for the challenge.

"My reasons for choosing Sundowns was to get better and to be the best like I said," February added

"It's [going to Sundowns] going to help me in the end with my game. I am going to compete with three of the best goalkeepers in .

"Two very very experienced Afcon goalkeepers, Kennedy Mweene has won the Afcon. [Denis] Onyango is an international and has won the award for being the continent's best.

"Reyaad [Pieterse] is a Bafana international, what more can you want as a younger keeper?

"Who to learn from other than from the best in Africa for quite some time? To me, it's just like fine wine, it gets better, it will definitely help me.

"I definitely want to go there where I will be competing. As you know at Sundowns you play a lot of games and every year there must be silverware.

"That is also a good motive, to go to and win trophies and competing in Africa.

"Sundowns has raised the bar very high on playing in Africa. Even [Orlando] Pirates, [Kaizer] Chiefs, SuperSport [United] and [Bidvest] Wits, they now all want to compete in Africa because of Sundowns.

"It’s good, you get your experience and get to travel and hopefully, I can be part of that in the coming season.”

Before joining Sundowns, February must complete the season with The Spirited Ones and has thus far made 10 appearances this season.