February: Mamelodi Sundowns sign Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper

The 23-year-old has made his return to the elite league following his move from the Urban Warriors to Sundowns on Monday

Goal can exclusively confirm that have signed goalkeeper Jody February from Cape Town.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper left the Ikamva-based outfit on deadline day on Monday to complete his move to the Brazilians.

While the Tshwane giants are yet to make the news public, Goal has it on good authority that February has signed on the dotted line.

February joins a long list of players who moved between Ajax Cape Town and Sundowns in recent years.

Khama Billiat, Keagan Dolly and Rivaldo Coetzee are among other players who joined Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town since 2013.

The lanky shot-stopper will be competing with the likes of Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse for a place in Pitso Mosimane's starting line-up this season.

He is Sundowns' fourth signing of the winter transfer window after the club brought in Mauricio Affonso, Sammy Seabi and Nyiko Mobbie.

February was, at one stage, Ajax's No.1 alongside the Brendon Petersen, who is now on the books of .

His future became the subject of speculation when the Urban Warriors signed Dutch goalkeeper Nick Hengelman at the start of August.

February had been with Ajax since his promotion to the senior team in September 2014.

He leaves Ajax having made 40 top-flight appearances across all competitions for the Urban Warriors - these appearances came before the team got relegated to the National First Division (NFD) two seasons ago.

The U23 international conceded 46 goals and kept 14 clean sheets from the 40 top-flight matches he played for Ajax.