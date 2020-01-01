February and Magerman: Mamelodi Sundowns unveil two more signings

The two former Ajax Cape Town players have arrived at Chloorkop and are ready to play their part in helping the club sustain their recent success

have officially announced the acquisition of Grant Magerman and Jody February.

February joins the Tshwane giants from Cape Umoya United after spending last season on loan, as Goal exclusively reported at the start of the season.

Magerman was on the books of Cape Town and his arrival was long overdue after he was linked with a move to Chloorkop since the start of the year.

The club took to their social media platforms to unveil the two players.

Masandawana let's welcome our 2 new signings from the Mother City!



Grant Margeman and Jody February who make their moves from Cape Umoya and Ajax Cape Town!👆#Sundowns #WelcomeGrant #WelcomeJody pic.twitter.com/tKDe8nGXvS — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 5, 2020

On their official website, Sundowns confirmed that both February and Magerman have signed five-year deals with an option to renew.

The goalkeeper said he wants to hit the ground now that he's out of comfort zone and he wants to give both Manqoba Mngqithi a selection headache as he vowed to fight for his place in the Sundowns starting line-up.

"I just want to hit the ground running from day one, I am out of my comfort zone. I want to give the coach headaches and fight for my place in the squad and learn from my elder especially the keepers in front of me. It is important to have a long career and help the team to be successful as it was last season," February told the Sundowns website.

The signing of February brings the number of goalkeepers at the Brazilians to five, with Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene, Reyaad Pieterse and Ricardo Goss already on their books.

Sundowns are expected to lose at least one of the five goalkeepers, especially Pieterse who requested to be afforded an opportunity to leave the club either on loan or permanent.

On the other hand, Magerman says he joined Sundowns because they have the best players in the country, and that would help him become the best in his position.

"I am excited to join the Masandawana family, my goal is to help the club to bring more trophies to Chloorkop and the reason I joined the club because it has the best players in the country and as a player if you want to best you must play against the best," said Margeman.