Fearing a repeat of the Rodri scenario: Manchester City continue their drive to secure their stars

Manchester City have moved early to protect their sporting project. With one of their most important stars now at risk of walking away, the club have launched a wide-ranging campaign to renew the contracts of their leading players, desperate to avoid a repeat of the scenario Spain's Rodri has imposed in recent months.

Rodri is on the verge of moving to Real Madrid. He has taken advantage of having only one season left on his City deal, rejecting every attempt to renew and preferring to wait and settle his future with the Spanish giants. Madrid have already agreed personal terms with the player, while negotiations continue with City over the value of the deal.

That saga appears to have forced a change of policy at the Etihad. The Sky Blues' management are now hurrying to extend the contracts of the players who represent the team's future, keen to stop them entering the final year of their deals and handing rival clubs the chance to pile on the pressure.

In this context, Manchester City have officially announced a two-year extension for Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov, tying him to the club until the summer of 2031. It is a move that confirms their determination to hold on to one of their most promising young defenders.

Khusanov's new deal came just days after City announced the renewal of English star Phil Foden, one of the key pillars of the club's project in the coming years.

Read also: End of the debate: Rodri puts one foot in Real Madrid

The management do not intend to stop there. Reports indicate they are currently working to wrap up negotiations over new contracts for Belgium's Jeremy Doku and Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, part of a comprehensive plan to secure the future of the team's most prominent stars and slam the door on any attempts to lure them away.

These moves confirm one thing. Manchester City do not want another crisis like the Rodri affair, having realised that delaying renewal talks can hand players a powerful bargaining chip and leave the club in a weaker position against Europe's elite.