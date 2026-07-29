Fear of the spectre: Endrick returns early to convince Mourinho

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has received good news. Endrick and Antonio Rüdiger, two of his World Cup players, are back in training with Los Blancos.

The Brazilian and the German join a group who had already returned, namely Arda Güler, Fede Valverde and Denzel Dumfries, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

Fewer players now remain to filter back into Los Merengues' sessions. Next up will be Vinícius Júnior, Brahim Díaz, Thibaut Courtois and Bernardo Silva, while those who reached the World Cup final join in the second week of August: Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Kylian Mbappé, Ibrahima Konaté and Marc Cucurella.

Both Endrick and Rüdiger passed their medicals before reporting to Mourinho's squad ahead of the friendlies that precede the new season.

Endrick's future, meanwhile, is looking brighter after his loan move to Olympique Lyon in last season's winter window.

Former Los Merengues boss Xabi Alonso preferred Gonzalo García over the youngster, and that pushed him towards the loan. He went on to become one of the stars of the French league.

Mourinho wants both players to start rebuilding their match fitness. It looks too early, though, for either to feature in Real Madrid's friendly against Fiorentina.

They will be available for selection on 8 August against Ferencváros in Budapest.

These friendlies could prove decisive, especially for Endrick, who cut short his holiday to return early. Mourinho plans to use him as backup to Mbappé in attack, a role in which he believes the Brazilian will be more effective.

Until Gonzalo García's transfer to Fulham goes through, the shadow of the young Spanish forward will keep haunting Endrick's hopes of a chance at Real Madrid.