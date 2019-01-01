'Fear motivating me to succeed at Real Madrid' - Rodrygo ready for Bernabeu switch

The 18-year-old is eager to prove himself in the Spanish capital after saying his final goodbyes to Santos supporters on Wednesday

's €54 million (£48m/$60m) summer signing Rodrygo says that "fear is motivating him" to succeed at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian forward signed for the La Liga giants on a six-year contract last summer, before spending a final season at Santos.

The 18-year-old rose through the youth ranks at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium before graduating to the first team in 2017.

Rodrygo quickly became an important member of the Santos squad, racking up 83 appearances across all competitions while also contributing 17 goals and earning a spot in 's U-20 set-up.

The teenager bid a final farewell to Santos fans and staff after the team's 1-0 win over Corinthians on Wednesday night and he is now looking forward to a new challenge.

Rodrygo has confessed that it scares him to be joining "one of the world's biggest clubs", but he is determined to make his mark in Madrid.

"Of course it motivates me to be at one of the biggest clubs in the world," he told Santos FC TV.

"That can also scare you but that fear is good because it motivates you even more. I want to prove why this club believed in me and signed me."

The young attacker is following in the footsteps of fellow countrymen Neymar and Robinho, both of whom began their careers with Santos before moving to .

The former spent five years at before completing a world record switch to Paris Saint Germain in 2017, while the latter starred for Madrid between 2005 and 2008.

Rodrygo insists he does not feel any pressure to reach the same heights as the Brazilian duo, but he is sad to be leaving Santos after an eight-year association with the club.

"I have mixed feelings as I'm leaving the place where I've been since I was 10 but at the same time, I feel good because I leave knowing I've done a good job here," he said.

"Who knows, perhaps one day I will return. I always had the pressure to be the successor of players like Neymar and Robinho but I never worried about that.

"I just focused on training and being ready."

Real Madrid have welcomed five new players in total already this summer, with Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy joining Rodrygo at the Bernabeu.