FCSB president Becali reserves comment on the performance of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana on his debut for the club - 'What is there to see?'

FCSB president Gigi Becali insists he cannot get a solid conclusion regarding Siyabonga Ngezana's debut in the Romanian top tier.

Ngezana joined FCSB a couple of months ago

Made competitive debut on Monday

Club's owner makes his remarks

TELL ME MORE: The ex-Chiefs defender made his Superliga debut on Monday in the team's 2-1 defeat against UTA Arad.

The 26-year-old came in as a substitute in the 77th minute to help solidify the defense after red cards to Grigoras Pantea and Florine Coman, respectively.

The club's vocal president, Becali has now stated there was not enough time to see the 'untrained' Ngezana and make a solid conclusion.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "We didn’t have time to see him. What [is there] to see? You can’t see a player when you play [with] 10 men," Becali said as quoted by Digi Sport.

"You have to watch him when the team is complete, to see him in combinations, you can’t play against [referee] Istvan Kovacs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After joining the Romanian outfit from Amakhosi a couple of months ago, the defender struggled to settle.

After making his debut in the top-tier, Ngezana showed some glimpses of brilliance that impressed the fans and maybe the technical bench.

It will be interesting to see whether he can now keep his place in the team if he gets another opportunity.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana looks confident and that is what he will need on the pitch to prove his doubters wrong.