FCSB boss tears into Ngezana after ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender conceded a costly penalty

FCSB owner Gigi Becali has sharply criticised defender Siyabonga Ngezana for his blunder that denied his side victory over Petrolul 52 on Saturday.

Ngezana has made himself a regular player in Romania

He has started seven of eight league games

But his club boss has criticised him

WHAT HAPPENED? Ngezana made a late foul and in the process conceded a penalty as FCSB were 2-1 up on Saturday.

That allowed Petrolul to grab an equaliser seven minutes into stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw and deny their opponents victory.

A livid Becali criticised Ngezana and also had a go at a few other players.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “We changed some players... [Joyskim] Dawa deserved red," said Becali as per Digi Sport.

"It was [David] Miculescu, I put him in, he hit the bar, he didn't touch the ball again. Football is a man's sport.

"[Andrea] Compagno loses the ball. He's two meters long, he's holding on to the ball. Do something. A good striker should be scoring.

"After that comes Ngezana. Well, what are you looking for... To make that foul... I want it, I have the possession. But do I even train?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This comes as Ngezana has established himself as a regular player at FCSB where he has started seven of his eight Liga 1 appearances.

He has also made a start in the Copa Romania where he scored his first goal for his club and in the process turning himself into an important player.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender is in his maiden season playing his club football outside South Africa.

WHAT NEXT? Ngezana will be hoping his costly blunder will not keep him out of the team as there is still a long way to go this season.

He would be hoping that being a regular player can attract the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider him for national duty as has been demanded by a section of South Africa fans.

Returning to the Bafana fold now would be crucial for Ngezana as the national team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.