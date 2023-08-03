FCSB boss now claims former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana is 'untrained' and needs time to settle

FCSB owner Gigi Becali has claimed former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana is struggling because he did not get proper training.

Ngezana joined FCSB from Chiefs

He has not made his competitive debut

Club owner explains the reason

WHAT HAPPENED: Ngezana joined FCSB on June 15 after an arguably successful spell at Chiefs where he graduated from the junior to the senior team.

However, he has not yet made his competitive debut for the Romanian outfit despite being in Romania for more than six weeks.

The defender is not part of the squad that will play CSKA 1948 Sofia on Thursday night in the Uefa Conference League preliminaries.

Article continues below

Club owner Becali has now pointed out the real reason why Ngezana has not been given his competitive debut by coach Elias Charalambous.

WHAT HE SAID: "He didn't train like that and that's good in a way. I saw that he has value and he is a technical player and he is untrained," Becali told Sport Ro

"He may have very high training value. It's not settled yet, that's what they say. Should I be patient? What patience do I have? We have won all the matches so far.

"He needs time to settle down... Black foreigners, Africans, need a moment to settle down. I don't know how much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana is a Chiefs graduate having joined the team at a tender age from Orlando Pirates.

He was a regular at Amakhosi until the end of the 2022/23 season when the Soweto giants finished fifth on the Premier Soccer League table.

It will be a battle for him to win the trust of his current team who are aiming at winning the league for the first time in nine years.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana will be getting his head down in training and hoping he can impress the technical team enough to make the squad on Sunday in Liga 1 against CFR Cluj.