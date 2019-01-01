Live Scores
FC Utrecht sign South African youngster Tashreeq Matthews on loan from Borussia Dortmund

Matthews recently signed for the Bundesliga giants and will welcome his latest move in search of first team football

South Africa youth international Tashreeq Matthews has completed a move to Dutch Eredivisie side FC Utrecht on loan.

The 18-year-old only recently signed for German giants Borussia Dortmund but has found game-time difficult to come by with the club’s youth team.

Nonetheless, with the January transfer window now in full swing, Matthews has penned a loan deal with Utrecht until the end of the season, but also have an option to buy.

Furthermore, the club have revealed that former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Alje Schut, who is the now the club’s head of scouting, was instrumental in the move.

"The 18-year-old South African is rented (loaned) this season from Borussia Dortmund. In addition, FC Utrecht has negotiated an option to buy on the midfielder," Utrecht’s football director club's Football Director Jordy Zuidam said in a statement issued by the club on their official website.

"Tashreeq is a great talent from South Africa, a godsend. A compliment to our head of scouting Alje Schut, who played an important role with his network to bind the player to us," he added.

"Tashreeq is an attacking midfielder, but he can also attack the flanks and is a technically very skilled player, light-footed and so very agile,” he explained.

"He is a player with speed and a good fit in the legs. We have a lot of confidence in the talent of Tashreeq and look forward to the cooperation," Zuidam concluded.

Meanwhile, Matthews is set to first battle it out for a place in the club’s reserve team who ply their trade in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

