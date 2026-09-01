FC Twente watcher reveals what happened to Weghorst after defeat in Europe

Wout Weghorst endured a particularly difficult start to life at FC Twente, as revealed in the transfer podcast by AD and FC Afkicken. After a poor display, the forward was even confronted by angry fans.

"Weghorst was not performing and Sam Lammers was growing bigger by the day in Enschede," club watcher Leon ten Voorde says as he looks back on Weghorst's first weeks at De Grolsch Veste.

Ten Voorde says Lammers was hugely popular with the Twente fans. "Without playing, he suddenly got the status of a cross between all the greats like Van Basten, Messi, Ronaldo. Weghorst always seems stoic, but he was really affected by that."

Things hit a provisional low for Weghorst after the 0-1 defeat to FK Qarabag in the Conference League play-offs. Three angry supporters stopped the striker. "They more or less read him the riot act. Weghorst has really been through an unpleasant period."

Now, the picture looks completely different for Weghorst. He scored away against Qarabag and SC Cambuur and has now become first-choice striker in Enschede. At the same time, Lammers is close to a return to PSV.

"I don't know whether Lammers' transfer has anything to do with it. But it is a coincidence," Ten Voorde says as he tries to explain Weghorst's good form in a Twente shirt.

Last week, Weghorst gave an open-hearted interview to RTV Oost about his first weeks at Twente. "The past few weeks have been very tough for me. I've had a lot thrown at me and it was justified, because I was absolutely not playing well. I am just very happy that I am coming through it in this way. I know that about myself as well. In the end, it is rewarded if you never give up and keep believing in the things that work for you."