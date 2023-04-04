'FC Red-Penalties' Kaizer Chiefs & referees redeemed by Hlungwani - 'Defenders are caught off guard'

Former Fifa referee Victor Hlungwani insists officials are not favouring Kaizer Chiefs with penalties and red cards in the league.

Section of fans feel Chiefs are favoured

They have enjoyed numerical advantages from red cards

Hlungwani explains the situation

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs laboured to a 2-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch last weekend in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the FNB Stadium.

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens was sent off for a tactical foul that denied Amakhosi a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Stellies coach Steve Barker was unhappy with the decision, while some football lovers in Mzansi nicknamed the Glamour Boys 'FC Red-Penalty Chiefs' after another penalty in favour of the team.

However, former referee Hlungwani has explained why Arthur Zwane's team have benefitted from red cards and penalties against their opponents.

WHAT HE SAID: "I watched the match live at the stadium. I compared the game to other matches. And tactically Chiefs have got fast runners or speedy wingers," Hlungwani told Metro FM.

"Steve Barker must just do his job. You look at Ashley Du Preez, Christian Saile, and Keagan Dolly, those are fast runners. Many times defenders are caught off guard.

"Red card for Sage Stephens was a good decision. Two goalkeepers have got red cards because of [Keagan] Dolly. He is a smart player."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the 24 Premier Soccer League matches Chiefs have played this season, they have gotten a numerical advantage on eight occasions, more than any team this season.

They are hoping to qualify for Caf Champions League next season if they manage to finish above rivals SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates, behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zwane is also working on helping the team win the Nedbank Cup and in the process end the eight-year trophy drought.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will host Marumo Gallants on Saturday in their next PSL game.