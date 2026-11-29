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FC Porto dealt Sporting CP a heavy blow in the Primeira Liga, winning 2-0 at the Dragão. Francesco Farioli's side now lead third-placed Sporting by 12 points. Benfica are eight points behind Porto with a game in hand.

Former PSV player Pablo Rosario started for Porto, as expected. The former Ajax coach left Santiago Giménez and Hwang In-beom, both former Feyenoord players, on the bench.

A move involving Samu, Victor Froholdt and Gabri Veiga gave Porto an early lead. Veiga played the ball into Samu and continued his run. Froholdt's slight touch returned the ball to Veiga, who found the far corner.

Sporting conceded again less than four minutes later. Alberto Costa sent a high ball towards Samu, who beat his marker inside the box and hammered a shot in off goalkeeper Kaique Pereira.

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Sporting struggled to get into the game and, apart from a chance for Gent Catamo, posed little threat. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa was alert when called upon. Porto, meanwhile, lost the sharpness of their opening spell. William Gomes had a chance to make it 3-0 but hit the post.

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Little changed after the break. Porto remained on top, although chances became scarcer. Gomes went close again, his effort hitting goalkeeper Kaique rather than the post.

It stayed 2-0 after Borja Sainz's stoppage-time goal was ruled out for offside. The win confirmed Porto's status as clear favourites for the title.

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Rivals Benfica do not play until Monday evening. The Lisbon side host FC Famalicão, who sit firmly in mid-table in 11th place.